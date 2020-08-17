Suspect in Michigan quadruple homicide surrenders to police

A Michigan police department said Monday that charges are pending against a 37-year-old man in the shooting deaths of his ex-girlfriend, her sister and two brothers who were cousins of the women.

Police in Sumpter Township went to an address Saturday and found the victims dead of gunshot wounds.

Raymond Lee Bailey, of Sumpter Township, was named a suspect a short time later.

“Detectives were made aware that he had allegedly confessed to the killings to several people via telephone and texts,” police said.

Bailey turned himself in Sunday night at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

Fox 2 Detroit identified the victims as Bailey’s ex Laura Tanner, her sister Sarah Tanner, and brothers Neil and Forrest Sampson.

"I thought somebody was hunting because people hunt around here," said a neighbor who heard the shots, the station reported. "And I thought 'wow, just shoot, shoot, shoot...'"

Bailey was arrested for assaulting Tanner last year but the charge was dismissed in November after the prosecutor told the judge he had “some issues with the gun” involved in the incident, the Detroit News reported Monday.

He was also facing a charge of domestic violence but that was dismissed in January, according to the paper.

Tanner had obtained an order forbidding Bailey to have any contact with her but it expired May 1, the paper reported.