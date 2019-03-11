Suspect in fatal hit-and-run left behind teenager before fleeing, Dallas cops say

The driver of a black Chevy Silverado that slammed into a group changing a tire on the side of the Dallas North Tollway early Sunday—killing three—left a 13-year-old behind before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The three men killed were identified as Christopher Pham, 22, David Nguyen, 23, and Hieu Minh Doan, 22, who graduated from the University of Texas last year with a degree in biomedical engineering, according to The Dallas Morning News. The report said a man and woman inside the Toyota Rav4 were also injured. They were reportedly headed to a concert.

The teenager who was left behind was treated at a hospital and released into his mother’s care, Fox 4 reported. The suspect was not identified but will be charged with manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.