CRIME
Published
Last Update 55 mins ago

Suspect in death of woman found in trunk will stay in jail

Associated Press
FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Louis D. Coleman III. Coleman will appear in Boston federal court on Monday, March 11, 2019, to face charges in the February kidnapping and death of Jassy Correia. (Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File)

BOSTON – A Rhode Island man will remain behind bars on charges of kidnapping a woman outside a Boston nightclub who was later found dead in the trunk of his car.

Louis Coleman, of Providence, appeared Monday in Boston's federal court to face a charge of kidnapping resulting in death. His public defender says Coleman has agreed to remain held without bail and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Coleman is charged in the death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia. She disappeared after celebrating her birthday at a Boston club Feb. 24. Her body was found four days later in the trunk of the car Coleman was driving during a police stop in Delaware.

Authorities say she died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Coleman faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted.