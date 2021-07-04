Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Deadly St. Louis-area mall shooting suspect arrested, police say

The suspect has not yet been identified

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at a St. Louis area mall that left one person dead on Saturday. 

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. inside Champs Sports, an athletic footwear retailer located on the first floor of West County Center in Des Peres, Missouri

West County Center in Des Peres, Missouri.

West County Center in Des Peres, Missouri. (Google Maps)

A 20-year-old man, Malachi Maclin, of Florissant was shot and later died in a hospital, Des Peres police Chief Eric Hall said in a statement.

The suspect has not yet been identified. Authorities said the shooting was an isolated incident involving two people.

DRIVE-BY SHOOTING OUTSIDE CALIFORNIA HOOTERS LEAVES 2 ADULTS, TEEN WOUNDED; 3 SUSPECTS ARRESTED

The mall was closed early on Saturday following the shooting. Police evacuated some shoppers and employees, while others were on lockdown inside.

Around 9 p.m. police said there was no further threat to the public. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another shooting happened at the same mall in April, FOX 2 reported. A suspect was arrested and charged in connection with that case. 

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio and The Associated Press contributed to this report

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money