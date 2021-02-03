Suspect in deadly Florida FBI shooting identified as David Lee Huber, source confirms

The suspect who allegedly shot and killed two FBI agents early Tuesday morning in South Florida is 55-year-old David Lee Huber, a law enforcement source tells Fox News.

Huber allegedly monitored the FBI agents with a camera as they approached his residence to serve a warrant in a child pornography case, then opened fire through an unopened door, killing 36-year-old agent David Alfin and 43-year-old agent Laura Schwartzenberger.

Two other FBI agents sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital, while another FBI agent was treated at the scene.

The shooting marked the deadliest day for the FBI since 9/11.

Huber's only brushes with law enforcement were confined to traffic tickets and an eviction in Colorado, according to the Miami Herald. He had a pilot's license, ran a computer business, and was married from 2000 to 2016, the newspaper reported Wednesday.

FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge George Piro said Tuesday afternoon that the agents were serving a "court-ordered federal search warrant for a violent crimes against children investigation."

"FBI Miami conducts search warrants almost daily," Piro said in a news conference. "They are an essential and important part of what we do and are thoroughly researched and meticulously planned to take into account any threats or dangers. The vast majority of these warrants occur without incident and the investigation continues."

Fox News' Jordan Early contributed to this report.