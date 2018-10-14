Suspect in college golfer’s murder linked to 3 knives, court documents show

A man accused of killing a decorated college golfer in Iowa was linked to three knives police recovered during their investigation, including where he allegedly showered after the slaying, court documents revealed.

Authorities investigating Collin Richards recovered a knife at a campsite in Ames, Iowa, where the 22-year-old has been connected to, Des Moines Register reported, citing court documents. Richards was arrested and charged in the Sept. 17 murder of Celia Barquin Arozamena, an international student from Spain studying at Iowa State University.

Two other kitchen knives, with blades longer than 4 inches, were found at a home where Richards allegedly showered after killing Arozamena. One of the knives was serrated. A witness told police Richards arrived at the home disheveled and covered in sand, blood and water. Three days later, a garage fire erupted — an incident that’s still under investigation, the Des Moines Register reported.

Authorities have not revealed which knife was used to kill the decorated golfer, who died of multiple stab wounds throughout her body caused by a knife that was at least 4 inches long. An autopsy showed she suffered two stab wounds that had serration marks.

A man told investigators he recently spotted Richards with a knife that had a serrated back edge. Police officers who previously dealt with Richards also said he carried knives.

Authorities are also looking at Richards’ digital footprint and have executed search warrants for his fingerprints and Facebook profile.

Arozamen was found dead at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames after someone reported an unattended golf bag on the course.

Richards was later discovered with several scratches on his face and a deep laceration on his left hand he attempted to hide from police.

Richards, described as homeless, was living in a tent in a temporary camp near the golf course and allegedly told an acquaintance about his "urge to rape and kill a woman," according to the criminal complaint.

Richards was charged with first-degree murder and faces life in prison if convicted.

Fox News' Lucia I. Suarez Sang and The Associated Press contributed to this report.