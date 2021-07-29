Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Suspect identified in attempted NYC subway robbery that left Asian woman dead

Than Htwe, son, targeted in July 17 incident

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 29

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York City police have identified and released an image of the suspect accused of forcing an Asian woman – who has since died – to tumble down a flight of stairs during an attempted robbery earlier this month. 

David Robinson, 52, is being sought by police in connection to the incident that unfolded in a Manhattan subway station on July 17, the New York Police Department tells Fox News.

Than Htwe, 58, underwent surgery for a severe head injury following the attempted robbery.  

David Robinson, 52, is wanted by police in connection with the death of 58-year-old Than Than Htwe. 

David Robinson, 52, is wanted by police in connection with the death of 58-year-old Than Than Htwe.  (NYPD)

POLICE RELEASE VIDEO AFTER MOTHER TUMBLES DOWN SUBWAY STAIRCASE 

She died on July 21, according to the NYPD.

Robinson, in video released by the NYPD, was seen exiting a turnstile at the station wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants and a white bandana. 

The incident occurred as the mom and son were walking up the staircase of the Canal Street Q train station around 10:45 a.m., authorities said. The alleged thief attempted to grab the son's backpack, which sent the pair tumbling backward. 

This image taken from video released by the NYPD purportedly shows Robinson leaving the subway station where the attempted robbery is alleged to have occurred. (NYPD)

This image taken from video released by the NYPD purportedly shows Robinson leaving the subway station where the attempted robbery is alleged to have occurred. (NYPD)

One witness told the New York Post that the son was "screaming for help" and the mother's head was bleeding profusely. 

Htwe moved to New York from Burma in 2018 for her son's education, the newspaper also reported. 

Fox News’ David Aaro contributed to this report. 

