Homicide
Published

Suspect held after auto-shop shooting leaves 2 dead

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
A Florida man was being held on $100,000 bond Thursday night after a shooting at an auto body shop that left two men dead.

One victim was a brother of the suspect while the other was a mechanic who worked at the Pembroke Park shop, the Miami Herald reported.

The suspect and another brother were wounded in the shooting, the report said.

Jemar Reid, 22, has been charged with manslaughter, authorities say. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

The suspect, identified as Jemar Reid, 22, had shown up at the shop with several other people around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to confront the mechanic for an unspecified reason, the newspaper reported.

An argument broke out and led to gunfire.

Much of the arrest warrant for Reid has been redacted, so many of the details of the case remain unknown, the Herald reported. Reid was charged with manslaughter, the report said.

The mechanic was identified as Dwayne Lynch, 31.

After the shooting, Reid and his two brothers drove to a Broward Sheriff’s Office substation, where deputies applied first aid and contacted paramedics, South Florida’s WTVJ-TV reported.

The brothers were then taken to a hospital, where one of them died, according to the station.