New York City
Published

Suspect in custody in connection with Rick Moranis assault

The “Ghostbusters” star was assaulted while walking on Central Park West

By Joe Marino | New York Post
A suspect is in custody in connection to the random October assault on actor Rick Moranis near his Upper West Side apartment, The Post has learned.

Police were questioning the 35-year-old man before bringing him to Central Booking Saturday night, law enforcement sources said.

Surveillance video showed the suspect

RICK MORANIS ATTACKED WHILE WALKING NEAR NYC'S CENTRAL PARK

The suspect is a Manhattan resident with a history of 13 arrests, including five for felonies, the sources said.

The “Ghostbusters” star, 67, had been walking on Central Park West near West 70th street on his way to his nearby apartment when the stranger suddenly slugged him, knocking him to the ground.

Rick Moranis attends the opening night of 'In &amp; Of Itself' at the Daryl Roth Theatre on April 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage)

The disturbing, unprovoked attack was caught on video, and other images of the suspect were captured from surveillance cameras.

Moranis suffered pain in his head, back and right hip as a result of the attack.

