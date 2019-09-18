A Pennsylvania man who was arrested after human remains were found in a Philadelphia storage facility has confessed to the murder of a woman last seen in 2003, the local district attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Jade Babcock, 49, has been charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice. Homicide charges are expected to follow after Babcock allegedly confessed to killing then-37-year-old Brenda Jacobs.

Jacobs, a mother of two, had not been seen since 2003 but was not reported missing by her family until 2013. A tip led Pennsylvania state troopers to the storage facility in Northeast Philadelphia after Babcock allegedly bragged about having locked away the remains of an ex-lover there, according to KYW-TV.

Jacobs’ remains were found Monday at the facility, approximately 175 miles from where she was last seen near her home in Montoursville. Babcock was arrested the following day and was ordered held without bail.

"When there is no swift resolution to an investigation, perpetrators do begin to believe that they can get away with murder," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement. "With the help of our State Police, that won’t be true for Jade Babcock. May those who have been missing and mourning Brenda Jacobs for years know some peace in the very near future."

A status hearing in the case is set for Oct. 18.