Suspect charged in connection to drive-by shooting that injured 2 National Guard soldiers

Federal authorities announced the arrest of a 28-year-old man they say was in an SUV that matched the description of the vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting in Minneapolis early Sunday that injured two National Guardsmen.

Minnesota National Guardsmen and Minneapolis police officers—who were part of Operation Safety Net for the Derek Chauvin trial-- were fired at by a light-colored SUV on Sunday at 4:15 a.m. as they provided neighborhood security near Penn Avenue and Broadway, authorities said.

CHAUVIN FOUND GUILTY

The suspect was identified as Andrew Thomas, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The statement said he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is not allowed to have a firearm due to a prior felony conviction, the statement read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thomas was driving a 2002 Ford Explorer in the late evening hours of April 18 and police conducted a felony stop, the statement said. Officers said they obtained a search warrant and found a Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a .22 caliber revolver with "an obliterated serial number, ammunition, and two discharge cartridge casings" in the vehicle, the statement read.

Fox News' Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report