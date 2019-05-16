Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Homicide
Published

Suspect accused of killing California woman with electric scooter identified

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Woman fatally attacked by man with an electric scooterVideo

Woman fatally attacked by man with an electric scooter

Raw video: A woman was beaten to death after being attacked by a man who used an electric scooter as a weapon. Authorities say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene in Long Beach, California.

The suspect accused of murdering a woman with an electric scooter in California on Monday has been identified by police.

Amad Rashad Redding, 27, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of 63-year-old Rosa Elena Hernandez, Long Beach Police Department said.

Amad Rashad Redding, right, was charged with the murder of Rosa Elena Hernandez, left.

Amad Rashad Redding, right, was charged with the murder of Rosa Elena Hernandez, left. (Facebook/Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)

Redding allegedly assaulted Hernandez in Long Beach. Investigators responded to reports of "an assault with a deadly weapon," and found Hernandez at the scene "with significant injuries to her upper torso."

The 27-year-old "physically assaulted the victim and then proceeded to utilize a motorized scooter as a weapon during the assault," police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I never heard of anything like this either," a neighbor told KTTV earlier this week. "We've been living here for years, since '93, and this is the first time something like this has happened."

Redding was taken into custody roughly four hours after the attack without incident, according to officials. As of Monday, he was being held on $2 million bail.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.