Surveillance footage shows Ohio store clerk using gun to scare off would-be burglar

An Ohio convenience store clerk scared off a man attempting to rob a Pit Stop on Monday, and the drama was caught on camera.

A masked man wearing all black and carrying a gun attempted to climb through the drive-thru window of a Pit Stop at a Warren convenience store. A clerk saw the man and grabbed a gun he kept in the store, pointing it at the suspect as he approached the window. The strategy worked, and the would-be intruder fled.

The clerk told police he fired into the air as a warning shot.

'GINGERBREAD GANGSTA' SOUGHT IN OHIO FOR PETTY THEFT, DRUG POSSESSION

The masked man got away and is still at large, but police are not pressing charges against the clerk.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s a bit daring to try to climb through a window to rob a business, but fortunately the clerk was armed and was able to protect themselves from any harm that could have come to them,” Warren Police Lt. Bryan Holmes said to WKBN.