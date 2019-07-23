Surveillance footage offers more clues in Savannah Spurlock case

Police have surveillance footage showing Savannah Spurlock, whose body was found earlier this month, entering – not but leaving – the home of a man who is a primary suspect in the case, according to a Tuesday report.

The footage, first reported by DailyMail.com, showed Spurlock entering the home of David Sparks along with two other men on Jan. 4, the last night she was seen alive. Her disappearance prompted a seven-month search for the 23-year-old of four.

SAVANNAH SPURLOCK PERSON OF INTEREST ARRESTED ON DESECRATION CHARGES AFTER HUMAN REMAINS FOUND, COPS SAY

The footage reportedly comes from a camera that was mounted on a neighbor’s home the night Spurlock was seen entering Spark’s rental home in rural Kentucky -- about an hour south of the Lexington bar where she'd been spotted leaving with Sparks and two other men.

Neighbors cited by The Daily Mail said they heard screams coming from the home that night. Said one neighbor, "I got up and I listened and I know they were coming from that house."

She added: "They didn't start looking for her for a while after, but when the police came I just knew. I knew what I had heard. I know something bad happened in there."

SAVANNAH SPURLOCK’S FATHER SAYS ‘JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED’ AFTER PERSON OF INTEREST ARRESTED

Tuesday’s report comes less than two weeks after her naked body was found wrapped in several black garbage bags in a 19-inch grave in the backyard of Spark’s parent’s home in Garrard County, Ky.

Sparks was arrested the day after police discovered Spurlock’s body; he was charged with tampering with physical evidence and abusing a corpse. On Monday, his case was sent to a grand jury, which will decide whether an indictment is justified.

Spurlock's cause of death has yet to be revealed. Authorities have not said if they plan to make more arrests.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.