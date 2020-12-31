Surgeon general makes personal COVID-19 plea as wife enters hospital for cancer treatment complications

Surgeon General Jerome Adams made a personal plea Thursday for Americans to follow COVID-19 restrictions as his wife was admitted to a hospital with cancer treatment complications.

"I’m not allowed to see her due to #COVID19 restrictions, & I’m hoping she doesn’t have to spend New Year’s in a hallway because the beds are full," Adams wrote on Twitter. "What you do matters, even beyond COVID..."

Adams' wife, Lacey Adams, was first diagnosed with melanoma during a postpartum checkup in 2009, she wrote last year in Women's Health.

The surgeon general wrote on Twitter last month that his wife was back in the hospital due to cancer treatment complications and that he was thankful for "all who kept a hospital bed open for my loved ones."

The coronavirus pandemic has complicated cancer treatments for thousands.

"In March-July 2020 in comparison to 2019 there is a substantial decrease in cancer screening, biopsies, surgery, office visits, and therapy with variation by cancer type and site of service," the authors of a recent study in the JCO Clinical Cancer Informatics medical journal wrote.

Despite the promise of recently approved vaccines, the coronavirus pandemic is only getting worse right now. The United States has recorded 1,273,984 new cases and 16,188 deaths from COVID-19 in just the last week, bringing the totals to 19,740,468 cases and 342,312 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States also now has two confirmed cases of a new and more contagious variant of COVID-19, prompting Adams to tell Americans that socially distancing and protecting each other is paramount.

"If you're worried about a new, potentially more contagious variant, it is that much more important that we follow the four W's, wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance, and the fourth one is, wait on gatherings, especially with one last holiday coming up, New Year's. We need to be very careful," Adams told ABC News Sunday.

