Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Apartment building near Miami partially collapses, emergency crews at scene

One witness said the collapse felt like an earthquake

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Rescue crews in South Florida rushed the scene of a partial collapse at an apartment building early Thursday that one witness said felt like an earthquake.

Surfside police told Fox News that multiple agencies are at the scene and it is unclear how many people were inside the building at the time of the collapse.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One witness, who was on vacation in the city with his family, was next door to the building and said it sounded and felt like a tornado and earthquake. He said he believed much of the building was occupied.

He estimated that the collapse occurred at about 1:20 a.m.

"It was the craziest thing I ever heard in my life," he said.

Some of the photos from the scene were devastating and the building seemed to be well over 10-stories tall. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tweeted that fire crews are on scene and said the building is located near 8877 Collins Avenue. There are over 80 units at the scene, along with other agencies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money