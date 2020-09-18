Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/Ruth-Baderone.jpg?ve=1&tl=1FILE - In this Aug. 10, 1993, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg takes the court oath from Chief Justice William Rehnquist, right, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Ginsburg's husband Martin holds the Bible and President Bill Clinton watches at left. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/Ruth-Baderone.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/Ruth-BaderRuth-Bader7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1FILE - In this June 15, 1993, file photo, Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses with Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., left, and Sen. Joseph Biden, D-Del., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/Ruth-BaderRuth-Bader7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/Ruth-Bader6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2017 file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/Ruth-Bader6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/Ruth-Bader5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1FILE - In this April 6, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg applauds after a performance in her honor after she spoke about her life and work during a discussion at Georgetown Law School in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/Ruth-Bader5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/Ruth-Bader4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in her chambers in at the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/Ruth-Bader4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/Ruth-Bader2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The American flag blows in the wind after it was lowered to half-staff Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, after the Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/Ruth-Bader2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/Ruth-Bader1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A couple pauses outside the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, after the Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/Ruth-Bader1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/AP20262856668781.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, nominated by President Bill Clinton, sits with fellow Supreme Court justices for a group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington, Friday. Ginsburg died Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/AP20262856668781.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 7