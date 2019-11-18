Supreme Court denies Martin Shkreli’s appeal to get out of prison

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli’s bid to overturn a 2017 conviction for securities fraud and conspiracy, according to reports.

Shkreli, 36, was sentenced in 2018 to seven years in prison for securities fraud after he scammed investors out of millions.

He also made headlines for raising the price of the anti-parasite drug Daraphim – it helps AIDS and cancer patients – by 5,000 percent when he was chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals.

Shkreli argued that negative publicity had undermined his defense, according to Reuters. He also argued that a $7.36 million forfeiture for cheating investors was excessive, the report said.

BILL COSBY BAIL REQUEST REJECTED BY APPEALS COURT

“We are disappointed by the court’s decision and continue to main that Martin was never treated fairly by any of the courts that have reviewed his case,” said Benjamin Brafman, Shkreli’s defense attorney. “Unfortunately, there is often a price to pay for notoriety. It is never helpful.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shkreli is serving his sentence at the low-security federal correction center in Allenwood, Pa. A federal inmate registry shows he is eligible for release in September 2023.

The Supreme Court declined to say why it decided not to hear Shkreli’s appeal.