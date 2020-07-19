Summer heat wave spreads into Northeast, over 115 million under alerts from stifling conditions

A dome of heat that's been across the nation's midsection is moving into the Northeast on Sunday, bringing sizzling conditions to tens of millions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said that "stifling heat and humidity" will stretch from the Central U.S. to some of the nation's biggest cities. Widespread afternoon high temperatures of the 90s and 100s can be expected, with higher heat indices.

"We've got heat warnings, advisories from the Plains up across the Midwest and up into the East Coast," Fox News Meteorologist Adam Klotz said Sunday on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

More than 100 million Americans are under heat advisories from Oklahoma to Maine, with the worst conditions expected in the Northeast, where excessive heat warnings impact over 15 million.

Daily record high maximum and warm minimum temperatures could be broken in parts of the Northeast on Sunday.

In New York City, utilities are bracing for the possibility of blackouts.

“We expect that there could be service outages — those things happen during heat waves,” Con Edison spokesman Mike Clendenin told the New York Post.

New York City also will be operating cooling centers in addition to a “cool streets” initiative, where fire hydrants with spray caps will be opened up on certain streets already closed to vehicular traffic during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), nearly 350 high-temperature records were reached in the last week across the country.

Much of the country will experience hotter than average temperatures this weekend and will see the stifling conditions stick around into the new week.

According to the NWS's Weather Prediction Center (SPC), the Northeast and mid-Atlantic will contend with more sizzling temperatures on Monday.

But after a hot couple of days, relief is in sight.

A cold front that's passing through the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley on Sunday night responsible for severe weather across the region will usher in a more comfortable airmass.

The cold front, with comfortable but still summer-like conditions, will arrive in the Northeast and across New England by Tuesday.