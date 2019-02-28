Sully, George H.W. Bush’s service dog, joins program at Walter Reed

Sully, the ever-faithful service dog to former President George H.W. Bush, was tapped on Wednesday for his new role at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Officials at the Maryland facility welcomed Sully to their dog program, which seeks to aid wounded veterans.

The 2-year-old pooch was read a “personalized oath of enlistment” during the event, which was shared on the Walter Reed Facebook page.

SULLY, PRESIDENT BUSH’S SERVICE DOG, TRAINS FOR WORK AT WALTER REED

To a round of applause, Sully sealed the deal with a shake of his paw, promising to “support, comfort and cheer warriors and their families, active duty and retired.” He’s now considered a Navy hospital corpsman second class.

“It’s an honor and privilege to join a wonderful group of dogs at @WRNMMC and I look forward to continue my mission to serve veterans as my best friend wanted me to,” a post on Sully’s Instagram page read, beneath a photo from the event.

Following Bush’s death last year, Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted a touching photo of Sully lying next to the 41st president’s flag-draped casket.

“Mission complete,” McGrath wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.