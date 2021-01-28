Suburban Milwaukee cop who resigned after fatally shooting 3 since 2015 hired as deputy

Joseph Mensah, the suburban Milwaukee police officer who resigned in November-- months after one of his three fatal shootings since 2015-- was hired as a deputy in a neighboring county on Tuesday.

The Waukesha County announced the hire in a statement posted to Twitter that Mensah "progressed through an extensive, thorough and exhaustive hiring process."

The statement acknowledged his past use of force as a police officer in Wauwatosa, Wis., but said a multi-pronged investigation found that the force "was consistent with the Federal and State laws."

Protests followed the February shooting outside Mayfair Mall. Alvin Cole, 17, was shot five times by Mensah after he fled from police following a disturbance inside the mall. Mensah said Cole pointed a gun at him.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm cleared Mensah of any criminal wrongdoing, but an independent investigator hired by the commission recommended that Mensah be fired.

Tracy Cole, the teen’s mother told the New York Times, "It’s just a slap in my face, and my family’s face. I just want to see justice, for once."

