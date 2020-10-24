Suburban Chicago officer who shot Black couple in car fired

The suburban Chicago cop who shot a Black couple in a car -- killing one of them -- has been fired, according to reports.

The killing of Marcellis Stinnette, 19, and wounding of Tafara Williams, 20, during a traffic stop in Wakuegan late Tuesday has prompted protests.

In announcing the firing Friday night, Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles said he found the officer guilty of “multiple policy and procedure violations” in connection with the incident, The Associated Press reported.

CHICAGO-AREA PRESS CONFERENCE AFTER BLACK TEEN KILLED IN POLICE SHOOTING DERAILED BY HECKLERS, PROTESTERS

Walles didn’t spell out the violations in his brief statement or name the officer, who has been described in previous reports as Hispanic.

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF., POLICE SHOOTING SPARKS NIGHT OF UNREST

The police department has said the officer was approaching the vehicle on foot and fired his weapon “in fear for his safety” when Williams, who was driving, put the vehicle in reverse.

Stinnette was struck in the passenger seat. Williams was shot in the arm and abdomen.

Officers found no gun in the car, which police said was wanted for fleeing an earlier traffic stop.

Before Walles issued his statement, Lake County’s chief prosecutor, Michael Nerheim, announced that the FBI will join Illinois State Police in investigating the shooting.

“I am confident in the work being done by the Illinois State Police and welcome the assistance of the FBI,” Nerheim said. "As I have said before, once the investigation is concluded, all the evidence will be reviewed and a final decision will be made with respect to any potential charges."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who also represents Jacob Blake, as well as the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.