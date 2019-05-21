Subtropical storm Andrea forms southwest of Bermuda days before 2019 hurricane season begins

The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season got off to an early start Monday when the first named storm formed out over the Atlantic, southwest of Bermuda.

The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday morning that subtropical storm Andrea is maintaining a northward motion over the western Atlantic before taking a turn northeastward later in the day. Andrea has sustained winds of 40 mph, and is located about 295 miles west-southwest of Bermuda, moving north at 6 mph.

"A turn toward the northeast is forecast by this afternoon, followed by an eastward motion by late tonight and Wednesday," the NHC said. "On the forecast track, the center of Andrea is expected to remain southwest and south of Bermuda during the next day or two."

A subtropical storm has a less defined and cooler center than a tropical storm and its strongest winds aren’t located in its center.

The NHC said that "little change" in strength is forecast for Tuesday, and weakening is expected to begin Tuesday night.

"The first named storm of the 2019 Atlantic season formed yesterday evening in the Atlantic – Subtropical Storm Andrea is about 300 miles southwest of Bermuda, but will be short-lived as it is forecast to be absorbed by a cold front tomorrow," Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said Tuesday.

Although there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, the Miami-based hurricane center said people in Bermuda should monitor the storm's progress for the next few days

The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, and this year includes the names: Andrea, Barry, Chantal, Dorian, Erin, Fernand, Gabrielle, Humberto, Imelda, Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van, and Wendy.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is expected to release its initial outlook for the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season on Thursday.