Student shot at North Carolina high school; shooter in custody, police say

A student was taken into custody Monday morning after he opened fire at a North Carolina high school, striking one of his classmates, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at Butler High School around 7:30 a.m., prompting a lockdown. A student, who was not identified, was shot and taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Officers recovered the weapon used in the incident, officials said. The suspected shooter was not identified.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and the scene has now been secured by police,” Matthews police said in a statement on Facebook.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Officials for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said law enforcement officers have secured the campus and are investigating the incident.

Matthews is about 10 miles southeast of Charlotte.