Video shows light pole crashing down on student, referee during high school soccer game

A player and a referee were injured when vicious winds led to a light pole collapsing on the field at a high school soccer game in Arkansas, a startling video shows.

The footage captured Saturday at Clarksville High School shows players running for cover as the pole falls over – which witnesses and officials say was the result of high winds in the area.

"It seemed like it was forty or fifty miles per hour...I mean, even the goal posts where they play football were swaying back and forth," Danielle Meyer, who arrived to watch the game, told KFSM.

The referee hit by the pole suffered a fractured tibia and fibula, while the student from Mena High School was treated for wounds to the head and legs, the station added.

The field is reported to be closed pending a safety evaluation.