Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey
Published

Student killed, another injured in shooting at New Jersey school field

Moussa Fofana, 18, was fatally shot at Underhill Field in Maplewood around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

By Craig McCarthy | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A high school student was killed and another wounded in a shooting at a New Jersey school athletic field, authorities said Monday.

Moussa Fofana, 18, was fatally shot at Underhill Field in Maplewood around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

SOME WASH. POLICE DOGS RE-TRAINED TO AVOID SMELLING MARIJUANA

The 11th-grade student at Columbia High School died at the scene nearly an hour later, the agency said.

The other male student, whose age was not immediately known, was shot in the leg and treated at a nearby hospital, cops said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a letter to teachers, according to the Village Green, Columbia High School Principal Frank Sanchez wrote, "a few of our students were in a horrible situation last night at Underhill Field. It looks like a student may have died."

"This inconceivable calamity is undoubtedly a devastating blow to our students, staff and community," Superintendent Dr. Ronald Taylor wrote to parents, according to TapInto.

To read more from the New York Post, click here.

Your Money