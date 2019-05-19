Student drowns in private lake across from high school in North Carolina

A ninth-grade student in North Carolina drowned while swimming with classmates on Friday afternoon.

The unnamed male student, who attended Page High School in Greensboro, went to the lake across the street from the school around lunchtime with two other students, the Greensboro News & Record reports. The three -- two men and one woman -- began jumping off of the docks in their school clothes and swimming before one of the male students disappeared underwater.

The other two students reportedly tried to save the teen but were unable. Rescue teams comprised of 20 firefighters arrived at the scene around 12:45 p.m. on Friday and could not locate the boy, who was found by dive teams at 2 p.m., about 5 minutes after they arrived while the child's family looked on. He was later pronounced dead at Moses Cone Hospital.

Swimming and boating are prohibited at the Buffalo Lake, which is privately owned.

Greensboro Fire Assistant Chief Dwayne Church said the student was not able to swim well. In a statement, he said that there are no trespassing signs surrounding the lake for good reason -- there is no supervision because it's a privately owned area.

"I want to remind all residents of the Triad that if there is a private lake, stay away from it," he said. "We have a lot of these emergencies because there's no supervision and no one is supposed to be at the lake."

Page High School Principal Erik Naglee issued a statement on the incident on Friday, saying, "Our hearts are heavy with grief for the family and friends of our student, and I know our entire Page High community will join us in wrapping our arms in support around the family, our students and staff."

The school has endured a number of tragedies already this year, including the shooting death of high school senior Sterling Davis in March. Davis was the captain of the football team and a member of the school's leadership council.