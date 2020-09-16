Expand / Collapse search
Austin 'structural collapse' involving cranes injures more than 20, investigators say

Eight ambulances were sent to the scene

By Daniella Genovese | Fox News
A "structure collapse" in a rapidly growing neighborhood in Austin, Texas, left more than 20 people injured Wednesday, officials say.

Just after 10 a.m., Austin-Travis County EMS reported that 22 people were hurt after a "crane collision" sparked the collapse at a construction site.

Footage posted by TV station KVUE showed two cranes tangled several stories above a building under construction a few miles north of downtown in a rapidly growing neighborhood that includes residential, retail and office space. The development also includes a children's hospital near the accident site.

Footage showed one of the crane operators still inside the crane cabin, although it did not appear to be damaged.

Eight ambulances were sent to the scene, officials tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

