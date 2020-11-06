Suspect tried to strangle NYPD cop with a chain during NYC protests, police say

A man shoved an NYPD cop to the ground and tried to strangle the officer with a chain during Lower Manhattan protests on Thursday night, according to police.

The alleged attack occurred near Bond Street and Broadway in the Greenwich Village during the second consecutive night of demonstrations in the area that led to 18 arrests, police sources said.

The NYPD tweeted out a photo of the chain with the message: “Violence – in any form – is unacceptable. We will be reviewing this incident, and bring any additional perpetrators to justice.”

LIVE UPDATES: NATIONAL GUARD ACTIVATED AFTER WIDESPREAD VIOLENCE IN PORTLAND, NYPD ARRESTS ABOUT 50 PROTESTERS

Meanwhile, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and members of the press were shoved by police during another Lower Manhattan clash on Thursday night.

Video posted to Twitter by Wall Street Journal reporter Katie Honan shows officers using their bicycles to push Williams back.

City lawmakers condemned the tense encounter.

“Our Public Advocate @JumaaneWilliams has a long history of going to protests specifically to join with New Yorkers while de-escalating tensions. There’s no sense in this, @NYCMayor. Where are you?,” state Sen. Brad Hoylman tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

State Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou added: “Pushing @JumaaneWilliams our public advocate?! This is not appropriate! What is going on right now?!”

And in Union Square, 1010 WINS radio reporter Roger Stern fell to the ground near the park’s steps when police there tried to control the crowd using their bikes.