Stranded sailors rescued off coast of Fire Island

Long Island police rescued two men from a sinking sailboat that was being battered by wind, rain and rising tides off Fire Island early on Saturday, authorities said.

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers pulled the stranded sailors off the 25-foot boat and onto a police vessel around 1 a.m., the department said.

"The lines on the sailboat broke and were being smashed against the dock and other boats," in Fire Island Pines Harbor, police said in a press release.

Dramatic cockpit surveillance footage showed the officers maneuvering their rescue vessel near the thrashing sailboat so the unmoored mariners could jump to safety.

"Hold it… hold it…. go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go," an officer could be heard saying, as he helped the mariners onto the police boat, the video released by police showed.

Chris Sinforter, 32, of Brooklyn, and Christian Teneyck, 37, of Jersey City, were rescued by Officers William Houst, John Mullins, Michael Klarmann and Steven Squires, police said.

Squires was treated at the hospital for minor injuries caused from catching one of the jumping men.

Police initially said the sailboat could not be salvaged and sank, but later said they misspoke, and that the vessel had actually been towed to land.

