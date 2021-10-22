Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Stormy weather forecast from New England to Florida; West to be hit with heavy rain, snow

Series of storms will bring flash flooding, strong winds to western US

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for October 22 Video

National weather forecast for October 22

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

A cold front that has tracked across the country this week will push off the East Coast on Friday, ushering in cooler air this weekend.  

Scattered storms will pop up from New England to Florida.

Forecast temperatures for the East

Forecast temperatures for the East (Credit: Fox News)

The West will steal most of the weather headlines this weekend and next week, as a series of storms are set to impact the region.  

The storms will bring heavy rain along the coast and feet of snow.  

Forecast precipitation in the West for the week of October 27

Forecast precipitation in the West for the week of October 27 (Credit: Fox News)

This is welcome news for the drought, but short term, there will be many hazards like flash flooding and debris flows – especially across the burn areas.  

24-hour temperature change in the East

24-hour temperature change in the East (Credit: Fox News)

Strong winds could cause blowing snow and blizzard conditions in the mountains.

Meanwhile, warmer temperatures will build across the Midwest this weekend and we’ll have to watch the potential for severe weather starting Sunday for parts of the Plains states.

