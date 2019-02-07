Stormy Daniels says strippers better off as contractors

A recent California Supreme Court decision that makes it harder for companies to misclassify workers as independent contractors will negatively affect strippers, who in most cases would be better off as independent contractors, argued adult film star Stormy Daniels in a Tuesday op-ed.

Per the ruling, a worker may be classified an independent contractor only if the work is “outside the course of the hiring entity’s business” – which would seemingly not apply to strippers and strip clubs.

But being classified as an “independent contractor,” allows strippers to set their own hours, work on days they are able to, and gives them “priority to things like writing a term paper, studying for a test or putting their children to bed at night,” Daniels wrote in her piece, which was published in The Los Angeles Times.

As an employee “club managers would be empowered to dictate…when, where, how and for whom” we perform, Daniels argued. She added that “employee” status, would further compel strippers to fill out forms “that would give the club – and potentially government authorities – detailed personal information.”

“Employers might require us to give free nude performances for customers we don’t feel comfortable with. These are highly personal decisions and the power to make them should be exclusively in the hands of dancers,” Daniels wrote.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, first came to national attention after filing a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, claiming she was paid $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged decade-old affair.