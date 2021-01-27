Storm system to bring more snow, rain to eastern US, while California faces heavy precipitation

The system that brought heavy snow to the Midwest and severe storms to the Southeast is still bringing light to moderate snow to parts of the Northeast and Great Lakes on Wednesday and rain to the Southeast, Tennessee Valley and Mid-Atlantic region.

Arctic air has settled into the Northern and Central Plains and into the Midwest, and we’ll get a few more chances of snow in the next few days as the weather pattern remains very active.

The West is getting slammed with incredible amounts of rain and feet of snow as an "atmospheric river" sets up and brings continuous pacific moisture into the region.

CALIFORNIA EVACUATION ORDERS EXPANDED DUE TO MUDSLIDE THREATS

Strong winds have prompted blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada range of California and a flash flood watch is also up for the coast.

As much as 10 to 15 inches of rain could fall along the central California coast from Monterey to Santa Barbara, which is incredibly rare and potentially quite dangerous in such a short span of time.

Across the mountains up to 10 feet of snow will pile up. Travel will be impossible in some of these areas, with flooding, landslides and mudslide potential.