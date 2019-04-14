Powerful storms sweep across South, leaving at least 2 dead in Texas, 5 dead in Mississippi

Powerful storms -- including tornadoes -- were leaving a trail of death and destruction across the South over the weekend, with at least five people killed and many more injured in Mississippi early Sunday after two children reportedly died in Texas on Saturday.

The children, ages 3 and 8, perished when a tree toppled onto the back of their family’s car in Lufkin, Angelina County, while it was in motion, the county sheriff’s office confirmed. The parents were in the fronts seats and were not injured.

Details of the Mississippi fatalities, all of which were reported in Monroe County, were not immediately available, WCBI-TV in Columbus, Miss., reported.

The storms ripping through the South in recent days have leveled trees and homes and caused power outages, according to reports.

Parts of the state were placed under a tornado watch until 5 a.m. Sunday, the station reported.

In Texas, baseball-sized hail fell north of San Antonio, with larger hail falling closer to the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

A curfew was in effect from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday in Franklin, Texas, about 125 miles south of Dallas, following a direct hit from a tornado that overturned mobile homes and damaged other residences. Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries and others were treated for minor injuries, Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak said.

Another possible tornado touched down in the Vicksburg, Miss., area but no injuries were reported Saturday. Students at Mississippi State University sheltered in basements and hallways as a tornado made its way near the Starkville campus.

The National Weather Service in Jackson canceled a tornado watch early Sunday, saying no additional serve weather was expected.

Debris was found but no injuries were reported, University spokesman Sid Salter said.

The severe weather was expected to continue into Sunday as it moves across the Deep South.

"All facets of severe weather are anticipated this weekend, ranging from damaging wind gusts and large hail to frequent lightning strikes, flash flooding and tornadoes," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

More than 140,000 people remained without power in Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas late Saturday. The National Weather Service said the storm was expected to move from the Ohio Valley to the Southeast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.