Store clerk violently attacked in armed robbery, suspects on the run: police

A store manager in Massachusetts attempted to fight off three armed robbers who stormed into his gas station Thursday morning before the trio ran off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Store manager Abe Massif told Boston 25 the three men walked into his gas station on Route 18 in Weymouth around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

One of the men – armed with what appeared to be a handgun – snuck behind the unidentified clerk, pointing the weapon to his back and demanding money.

In surveillance footage, the clerk is seen trying to fight them off, in the process suffering blows to the head from the gun that left him bleeding.

“He just sees someone standing behind him, and he tried to protect himself,” Massif said about the clerk. “But when he sees the gun, he said ‘take everything, just leave me alone.’”

After the struggle with the suspects, the clerk just told the men to take the money and get out. He told Boston 25 that one of the suspects filled his bag with cigarettes before they ran out.

The suspects are described as three men, One of whom was wearing a red jacket with a blue backpack; the second had a black jacket, grey sweatpants, a baseball hat, and white socks. The third was wearing a black puffy jacket, sandals with socks and a black baseball hat with a red, white and blue rim.