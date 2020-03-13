Here are the steps the Trump administration is taking to control coronavirus outbreak

President Trump declared a national emergency over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on Friday and had the White House announce what steps are being taken to help quell the spread of the disease.

Funding

The president is taking action that will give states, territories and tribes access to over $42 billion in existing funding to combat the virus, according to a White House press release.

The Small Business Administration has also been given authority, and funding, to make over $7 billion in loans to qualifying small businesses to help bolster the economic recovery.

Medicare/Medicaid

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced guidance on limiting medically unnecessary visits to nursing homes to protect vulnerable elderly Americans.

Student loans

The Secretary of Education will be waiving interest on all student loans held by the federal government.

Energy

The president is directing the Department of Energy to purchase large quantities of crude oil in an effort to boost the strategic reserve.

Health care

The White House claimed the president’s emergency declaration will give healthcare providers more flexibility to respond to the virus, by loosening regulations and waiving certain federal provisions through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The declaration will provide HHS the power to waive:

Certain laws to enable telehealth, remote doctors’ visits and hospital check-ins

Licensing requirements so doctors from other states can provide services in areas with the greatest need.

Critical Access Hospital requirements to allow those hospitals to have more beds and longer lengths of stay

The requirement of a three-day hospital stay, prior to admission to a nursing home.

Rules hindering hospitals’ ability to bring additional physicians on board or obtain needed office space.

Restrictions on where hospitals can care for patients.

The president is urging every state to set up emergency operational centers and is asking every hospital to activate its emergency preparedness plan.

Testing

The administration claimed to be rapidly expanding coronavirus testing across the nation and providing greater access to the tests in partnership with the private sector.