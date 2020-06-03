More than $20G raised to help Minneapolis woman who wept over riots in viral interview

A GoFundMe drive has raked in more than $20,000 to benefit a Minneapolis woman whose emotional interview about the effect of riots in her city went viral

Stephanie Wilford broke down in tears Saturday as she told KSTP that the violence had left her with no stores to shop at in her area.

"I have nowhere to go now. I have no way to get there because the buses aren't running. People did this for no reason," Wilford said through tears. "It's not going to bring George [Floyd] back here. George is in a better place than we are."

MINNEAPOLIS WOMAN ON RIOTS, LOOTING AFTER GEORGE FLOYD'S DEATH: 'I HAVE NOWHERE TO GO NOW'

"Last night, I'm going to be honest, I wish I was where George was," Wilford added, "because this is ridiculous. These people are tearing up my livelihood."

Jill Sims, who says she's one of Wilford's neighbors, started the fundraiser, which has been verified by GoFundMe.

"Her powerful words struck the hearts of many neighbors near and far on social media who want to help. I am Jill, a fellow Minneapolis neighbor," the fundraiser's description read.

"Her story brought me to tears and I wanted to do something to help. After encouragement on social media through Twitter - I reached out to Stephanie for approval to establish this Go Fund Me. This is an opportunity to provide relief through donations to Stephanie to help get essentials/transportation to shop (perhaps Shipt or Amazon subscriptions). The response and willingness to help Stephanie financially as well as in person has been overwhelming."

The fundraiser has more than 500 donors and quickly doubled its goal of $10,000.

Jill added that she and another neighbor were working "to define the best way to use the resource."

