Statue of Liberty climber gets probation, community service

Associated Press
In this July 2018, frame from video provided by the New York City Police Department, members of the NYPD Emergency Service Unit work to safely remove Therese Okoumou, a protester who climbed onto the Statue of Liberty and was charged with misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct. (AP/NYPD)

A woman who climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty last July 4 to protest the separation of families at the Mexican border has been sentenced to five years' probation and 200 hours of community service.

Therese Okoumou entered the Manhattan federal courthouse on Tuesday with clear tape all over her face and a headband across her forehead scrawled with the phrase "I care!"

Therese Okoumou poses for pictures and rallies with supporters before her sentencing in New York on Tuesday.

Therese Okoumou poses for pictures and rallies with supporters before her sentencing in New York on Tuesday. (AP)

She removed the tape at the judge's insistence before her sentencing on charges of trespassing, interference with an agency's function and disorderly conduct.

The nearly four-hour demonstration forced an evacuation of 4,330 people from the statue grounds on one of its busiest days of the year.