State Department will allow embassies to fly pride flag on same pole as US flag: Report

American embassies and consulates around the world are now authorized to fly the rainbow flag on the same pole as the U.S. flag, according to reports.

The action by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken reserves a Trump administration move that rejected requests from embassies to display the pride flag in June, when Pride Month is celebrated, The New York Times reported, citing a cable and department official.

Under Blinken's authorization, the flag can be displayed before May 17, the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, through the end of June.

In the cable, Bliken said diplomatic outposts are not required to fly the flag and that leaders have the ability to "determine that such a display is appropriate in light of local conditions."

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blocked embassies from flying the rainbow flag on the same pole as the American flag. The Times reported some embassies displayed it in other ways.

One outpost in South Korea displayed it on a building facade. It was eventually removed.