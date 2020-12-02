Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published
Last Update 31 mins ago

One St. Petersburg police officer, suspect shot, another officer injured,authorities say

Information on what led to the shooting has not been released

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
One central Florida police officer and a suspect were shot Wednesday and another officer was injured, authorities said. 

The St. Petersburg police officer was shot in the 1400 block of 18th Ave. South around 4:17 p.m., the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office told Fox News. 

The other officer was injured not from the shooting. Calls and messages to a police spokeswoman were not immediately returned. 

The condition of the officers and the unknown person were not disclosed. It was unclear what led to the shooting and how many shots were fired. 

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force responded to the scene.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said he visited the wounded officer in the hospital. 

"One of our @StPeteFL officers was shot late this afternoon. I spent a moment with the officer at the hospital and will continue to pray for his full recovery," he tweeted. "The County's Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is conducting the investigation."