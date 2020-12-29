St. Louis sheriff's deputy struck with own baton after telling store customer to wear mask

Authorities in St. Louis were searching for a female suspect accused of beating a female sheriff's deputy with the deputy's own baton after the suspect was told to wear a mask to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The woman entered a convenience store at a Shell Gas Station on Christmas Day and was told by the deputy, who was providing security at the store, that she wouldn't be allowed inside without a face covering.

MISSOURI BOY, 3, SUFFERS CORONAVIRUS-LINKED STROKE

The location had at least four other patrons inside.

The female deputy said the suspect became "belligerent," punching the deputy and grabbing for the deputy's baton. The suspect struck the deputy with the baton, causing a concussion, according to a Facebook post by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

CALIFORNIA K-9 SNIFFS OUT $300G IN SUSPECTED DRUG MONEY DURING TRAFFIC STOP

The deputy declined medical attention, police said. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or a 4th District Detective at 314-444-2500.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect is wanted on charges of robbery and assault.