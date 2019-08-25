St. Louis announces $100G in rewards for information in shooting deaths of 4 children

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Saturday announced rewards of $25,000 each for information leading to arrests in four child shooting deaths in recent months that have left city leaders frustrated and communities on edge.

The latest shooting occurred Friday night when Jurnee Thompson, 8, was shot a killed outside a restaurant with her family.

Three other people -- two teenage boys and a woman -- were injured.

The shooting followed a brawl at a football jamboree at Soldan High School that involved multiple schools. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Thompson was the 12th shooting death of a child in that city since April.

"Conventional policing tactics are not enough," Krewson said at a news conference to announce the rewards. "We need information from the public to help up bring these shooters to justice."

The $25,000 rewards for each case will be available only through Sept. 1, Krewson said, expressing the urgency to solve the crimes.

Investigators also were asking for information in the deaths of three other children. Eddie Hill, 10, was shot and killed on July 19 while with his family on his front porch. Kennedi Powell, 3, was on a sidewalk when she was killed June 9 and 2-year-old Kayden Johnson was shot to death with his mother in their home on April 30 as they hid from intruders in a closet, detectives said.

No arrests have been made in the cases, said the St. Louis police commissioner, Col. John Hayden.

"The little girl wasn't doing anything wrong," Hayden said of Thompson. "She was with family when this occurred. Shots rang out. Not sure what particular fight that was going on when shots rang out."

Anyone with information on any of the cases was asked to contact Crimestoppers.