St. Louis police officer shot, taken to hospital

The shooting came amid a spike in violent crime in the city.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A St. Louis police officer was shot Friday, according to media reports.

A call for an "Officer in Need of Aid" was put out around 6 p..m. local time in the area of Winnebago Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, FOX 2 reported. 

The officer suffered a graze wound above the eye, a department spokesperson told FOX 2

The officer was taken to a hospital and was awake and alert.

Details about the shooting have not been released. 

Fox News has reached out to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

