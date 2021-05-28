St. Louis police officer shot, taken to hospital

A St. Louis police officer was shot Friday, according to media reports.

A call for an "Officer in Need of Aid" was put out around 6 p..m. local time in the area of Winnebago Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, FOX 2 reported.

The officer suffered a graze wound above the eye, a department spokesperson told FOX 2

The officer was taken to a hospital and was awake and alert.

Details about the shooting have not been released.

Fox News has reached out to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.