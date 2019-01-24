Shooting that killed St. Louis police officer, 24, was accidental, authorities say

A St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer was accidentally shot and killed in the city’s south side Thursday morning, officials said.

Authorities said the 24-year-old female officer was at the home of another officer just before 1 a.m. Thursday when a gun accidentally fired and struck her in the chest. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

During a 2:30 a.m. news conference, Chief John W. Hayden said two on-duty officers stopped by one of their homes and an off-duty officer came by and was accidentally shot in her chest.

The officer was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released but police said she had been with the force for two years.

