St. Louis mayor not living at home following protests there, report says

A series of protests outside of the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has forced her and her husband to temporarily relocate to a nearby apartment, which they are paying for out of their own pockets, a report says.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says Krewson, in a text message Wednesday, wrote “we have not lived at home for 2 months” following demonstrations that took place there in June, July and early August.

“We did it to deescalate the situation, to save police resources, and importantly because our neighbors were being disturbed and threatened,” Krewson told the newspaper.

“I ran for this job -- my neighbors did not,” she added.

Krewson isn’t the only mayor to deal with protesters so close to home following the death of George Floyd on May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

In Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler said this week that he is looking for a new place to live as the condo building he currently resides in has become a flashpoint for protests over the past few months.

And in Washington, D.C., demonstrators reportedly massed outside the home of Mayor Muriel Bowser last night following a police-involved shooting in that city.

Some protesters have called on Krewson to resign after she – in a Facebook Live video -- read the names and addresses of locals who gave her proposed city budgets that called for defunding the police, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

But the newspaper says Krewson later apologized, stating she was identifying people while answering a question and didn’t intend to cause any harm.

This year is also not the first in which Krewson’s home has attracted demonstrators.

In 2017, police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that windows were broken and red paint was thrown at the property during protests following the acquittal of officer Jason Stockley in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.