A St. Louis man has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly bragged on Facebook about boosting the city's homicide count.

Terrell Whiting, 38, was also charged with one count of armed criminal action; he was ordered held without bond.

Whiting is accused of killing Rafael Givins, 33, who was shot in late July. Police released surveillance video in August showing a suspect approaching Givins with a gun, according to KTVI.

Authorities said they received numerous tips identifying the suspect as Whiting, who lived nearby. Investigators say that they discovered that Whiting had posted on Facebook the night of the shooting: "Whats the murder count inf St. Louis at this moment anyone know!!! #igot3"

It wasn't immediately clear if Whiting meant that he had killed three people. He is not charged in any other homicides.

Police took Whiting into custody for questioning. He admitted to being in the area on the night of the shooting, and to owning a 9mm handgun, the same kind used to kill Givins. He even told investigators he had his gun with him that night, but denied shooting anyone.

