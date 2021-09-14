Expand / Collapse search
St. Louis Blues prospect robbed at gunpoint near Gateway Arch

The player was in town for rookie camp

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A prospect for the NHL's St. Louis Blues was robbed at gunpoint Monday night on the grounds of the city's famous Gateway Arch. 

Authorities told Fox News a 20-year-old man and a woman, 22, were approached by a suspect just before 7:30 p.m. and demanded their belongings and pointed a gun at them. The pair gave up their cell phones, purse, wallet and keys, police said.

No one was injured.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) catches the puck as Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) watches for the rebound during the first period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final. A Blues prospect was robbed at gunpoint on the grounds of the Gateway Arch, team officials said Tuesday. (Bruce Bennett/Pool via AP)

On Tuesday morning, Doug Armstrong, president of hockey operations and general manager for the NHL franchise, said one of the victims is a prospect who was in town for a rookie camp. 

"Our player, who is in St. Louis for our rookie camp, is safe as local authorities work to apprehend the suspect," he said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing, police said. 

