Springfield, Ore., sees clash between police, marchers

Portland isn’t the only Oregon city where police are clashing with rioters.

On Wednesday evening, violence broke out in Springfield, the state’s ninth-largest city, which is about 108 miles south and one-tenth the population of Portland.

One video showed a protester using an American flag on a pole as a potential weapon.

Springfield police declared what was billed as a “racial justice” march to be an “unlawful assembly” and threatened arrests after marchers clashed with nearby residents, the Register-Guard of Eugene reported.

“We can’t hear you!” the crowd shouted after police ordered them to disperse, according to the newspaper.

Scuffles broke out between police and the crowd where barricades had been set up, the report said.

Videos posted on social media showed police officers using batons to push the crowd back – while some observers recorded the clashes using their cellphone cameras.

The event, titled “The Noose is a Nuisance,” started around 7 p.m. local time – with both protesters and counter-protesters in the area. The march began at Jesse Main Memorial Park until reaching the barricades, the newspaper reported.