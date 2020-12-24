Special counsel for Hunter Biden case may be 'warranted,' some at DOJ say: sources

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Justice Department officials in ‘ongoing discussions’ on Hunter Biden special counsel, sources say

High-level officials within the Justice Department are in "ongoing discussions" on whether to appoint a special counsel to take over the investigation into Hunter Biden, with some believing it is "warranted," two sources familiar told Fox News on Wednesday.

Attorney General William Barr, who stepped down Wednesday after announcing his resignation last week, said earlier this week that he had "not seen a reason" to appoint a special counsel to probe Joe Biden's 50-year-old son, who is under federal investigation for his "tax affairs."

Meanwhile, in his first -- and only -- interview since being named acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen told Reuters he would continue "to do things on the merits and to do things on the basis of the law and the facts."

Republicans, for weeks, have demanded that a special counsel be appointed to continue the federal investigation into Hunter Biden to ensure that it continues through the incoming Biden administration. President Trump reportedly had been discussing a potential special counsel for that investigation. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Trump heads to Mar-a-Lago for Christmas with government funding, coronavirus stimulus unresolved

President Trump headed to Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday to celebrate Christmas -- with the coronavirus stimulus bill and a government spending plan both still in limbo due to his dissatisfaction with the proposals.

Trump will spend the holiday at his golf club resort Mar-a-Lago.

The president sent shockwaves throughout Washington Tuesday night when he pushed out a Twitter video of himself blasting the omnibus package. House and Senate leaders reached agreement on coronavirus relief after months of being at an impasse.

The president has five days to sign the bill or the government will shut down.

He demanded lawmakers amend the coronavirus stimulus package they passed Monday to include $2,000 checks for individuals instead of $600 checks. He also insisted that "wasteful and unnecessary" items be cut from the year-end spending package that was attached to the pandemic aid. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Trump issues new wave of 26 pardons, three commutations

President Trump issued a wave of 26 pardons and three commutations Wednesday, with prominent recipients including former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and adviser Roger Stone.

Both were convicted in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into foreign interference in the 2016 election.

Trump has now pardoned four people convicted in that investigation, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.



Manafort, who was released to home confinement due to COVID-19 concerns, had been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for financial crimes related to his work in Ukraine and was among the first people charged as part of Mueller’s investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



SOME PARTING WORDS

Roger Stone, a longtime GOP consultant and lobbyist, discussed the pardon he received from President Trump on Wednesday during an appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"We have confirmation from the White House media office that it is indeed accurate," Stone told host Tucker Carlson. "We’re very happy. I have an enormous amount of gratitude to God Almighty for giving the president the strength and courage to recognize my prosecution was a completely politically motivated witch hunt and my trial was a Soviet-style show trial in which the judge denied us any powerful line of defense."

