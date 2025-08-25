Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

SpaceX takes second shot at crucial Starship test flight after Sunday's technical abort

Monday evening launch window set after ground-system issues

By Emma Bussey Fox News
The rocket blasted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center two weeks late because of leak concerns.

SpaceX’s Starship rocket is taking a second shot at a 10th test flight Monday evening, a day after a technical issue forced the company to abort liftoff from its South Texas site.

This latest test is a crucial milestone for Elon Musk’s ambitious plans to use Starship to bring astronauts to the moon and, eventually, conquer Mars. 

SpaceX said Sunday evening's attempt was scrapped because of ground-system problems with the team resetting its sights on a new launch window at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday. 

The spaceflight is set to stream live.

Elon Musk looking serious

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shares his vision for life on Mars. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images; Fox News Digital)

Starship has faced a series of setbacks in its development phase, including multiple fiery explosions. 

Flights 7, 8 and 9 ended in failure after liftoff earlier this year, and another rocket exploded on a test stand in June. 

Despite the failings, SpaceX has pressed on and said each setback is part of the learning curve for the world’s most powerful, 403-foot rocket.

The focus of Monday’s mission will be the spacecraft’s upper stage, designed to carry crew and cargo into space before returning to Earth with a controlled descent into the Gulf of America.

A successful test would also mark a step forward in proving the system’s reusability, which is key to Musk’s vision of affordable space travel.

Fox News Digital has reached out to SpaceX for comment.
