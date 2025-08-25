SpaceX takes second shot at crucial Starship test flight after Sunday's technical abort

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

SpaceX’s Starship rocket is taking a second shot at a 10th test flight Monday evening, a day after a technical issue forced the company to abort liftoff from its South Texas site.

This latest test is a crucial milestone for Elon Musk’s ambitious plans to use Starship to bring astronauts to the moon and, eventually, conquer Mars.

SpaceX said Sunday evening's attempt was scrapped because of ground-system problems with the team resetting its sights on a new launch window at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday.

The spaceflight is set to stream live.

FORMER ASTRONAUT CELEBRATES SPACEX’S ‘IMPRESSIVE TECHNOLOGICAL TOUR DE FORCE’

Starship has faced a series of setbacks in its development phase, including multiple fiery explosions.

Flights 7, 8 and 9 ended in failure after liftoff earlier this year, and another rocket exploded on a test stand in June.

Despite the failings, SpaceX has pressed on and said each setback is part of the learning curve for the world’s most powerful, 403-foot rocket.

SPACEX'S STARSHIP FLIGHT 9 ENDS IN FAILURE AFTER BOOSTER LOSS: 'SUCCESS COMES FROM WHAT WE LEARN

The focus of Monday’s mission will be the spacecraft’s upper stage, designed to carry crew and cargo into space before returning to Earth with a controlled descent into the Gulf of America.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A successful test would also mark a step forward in proving the system’s reusability, which is key to Musk’s vision of affordable space travel.

Fox News Digital has reached out to SpaceX for comment.